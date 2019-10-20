Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Wake
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Evergreen Park, IL
Warren Mason Obituary
Mason, Warren E. "Butch", passed away on October 18, 2019, age 92, veteran of World War II, retired Sgt CPD (34 years). Loving husband of Patricia neé Flaherty of 67 years. Father to the late Daniel, Terrence (Peggy), Michele (Michael) Hurley and Susan (the late Tim) Burns. Grandfather to Sarah (James) Ruzich, Megan Mason, Tricia (Travis) VanHuisen, Maggie (Michael) Mehalek, Joe (Colleen) Hurley, Shelia (Dan) Wood, Clare (Chris) Spencer, Bridget Mason, Dennis and Colleen Burns. Great-Grandfather to Brooke, Molly, Lizzie, Maeve, Patrick, Annie, Grace, Lucy, Collin, Mick, Liam, Tessa and Finn. Brother of Dr. Norma Mason (Decatur, IL) and the late Ruth Hudson. Brother in law of Mary (the late James) Rice and the late Steve & Marge Flaherty. A wake will be held at Andrew J. McGann & Sons Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd, Chicago IL 60655, on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3-9pm. Closing prayers will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial to take place at 10am at Queen of Martyrs Church, Evergreen Park. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Queen of Martyr's School. For more information please call 773-783-7700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
