Warren N. Barr Jr. Obituary
Warren N. Barr, Jr., age 91, currently of Chicago, died September 3rd, 2019. Warren was a long-time resident of Hinsdale. Loving father of Warren, Karen Hjordis Smith and Robert (Holly) Barr. Fond grandfather of Ashley and Margaret Barr, Justin, Alexander and Chelsea Hjordis Smith. Warren was deployed in Korea at Kimpo Airfield from 1949 to 1950. He was a graduate of MIT and received an MBA at the University of Chicago Executive Program. Warren was a businessman and wanted most to be remembered as the "Quiet Gentleman." His wife, Hazel Jean Barr preceded him in death on June 29, 2018. Services will be private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information: 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
