Warren "Pete" Petersen
Warren 'Pete' Petersen, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Evanston on August 13th. Born in Chicago, Pete was a WW II Army Major, Univ of Chicago and Northwestern graduate, Arlington Heights Village Prosecutor and a Chicago law firm named partner. Pete was married to Helen for 57 years, settled in Palatine, had four children, and retired in Naples, FL. After Helen passed in 2010, Pete married Carol Narup in 2014. Pete is survived by Carol, his four children (Jan Zaleski, Linda Bruning, Jack Petersen, and Robin Wedell), their spouses and 10 grandchildren. A virtual memorial service is being planned. If you'd like to join, email WGPMemorial2020@gmail.com. Donations in Warren's name can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund www.curealz.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 22, 2020.
August 21, 2020
Dear Family of Pete, as residents of Palo Verde for 20 years, we have known Pete just as long - what a kind and gentle man, always a smile on his face, may peace be with you - Liz & John Montani
Liz & John Montani
Friend
August 19, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
