Warren 'Pete' Petersen, 96, passed away peacefully at home in Evanston on August 13th. Born in Chicago, Pete was a WW II Army Major, Univ of Chicago and Northwestern graduate, Arlington Heights Village Prosecutor and a Chicago law firm named partner. Pete was married to Helen for 57 years, settled in Palatine, had four children, and retired in Naples, FL. After Helen passed in 2010, Pete married Carol Narup in 2014. Pete is survived by Carol, his four children (Jan Zaleski, Linda Bruning, Jack Petersen, and Robin Wedell), their spouses and 10 grandchildren. A virtual memorial service is being planned. If you'd like to join, email WGPMemorial2020@gmail.com. Donations in Warren's name can be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund www.curealz.com
.