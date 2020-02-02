Home

Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Warren R. Sedlacek

Warren R. Sedlacek age 94 of Riverwoods, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan S. Sedlacek nee Southworth. Loving father of Martha (Richard) Riemenschneider and Paul (Cindy) Sedlacek. Adored grandfather of Malinda Riemenschneider, Laura, Eric, and Sarah Sedlacek. Cherished special friend of Ami Gulcheeva. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Memorial visitation Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd), Wheeling. In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm at https://orphansofthestorm.org/donate/ are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.funerals.pro or call 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020
