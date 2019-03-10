|
|
Warren "Wayne" Thorne, beloved husband of 64 years of the late Juanita "Pat" (nee Mommsen) . Loving Father ofRobin (Michael) Clifford and Fred (Susan) Thorne, Beloved Grandfather of Tim (Tracy) Clifford, Jennifer (Casey) Grider, Julie Clifford, Jane (Richard) Kitick, and Sara (Zac) Meyer. Loving Great Grandfather of Amelia, Everett, Cameron, Thomas, Hank, and Drew. Fond Uncle and Great Uncle of many. Wayne will be missed by many and remembered for his love of family and generous spirit. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II, a retired educator of 39 years, and a long time Rotarian. Memorial Gathering Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00AM until time of service at 10:00AM, at DuPage Memorial Chapel, 951 W. Washington Street, West Chicago, IL 60185. Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL 60421, at 12:30PM. Memorial donations to Windsor Park Benevolent Fund, Windsor Park, 124 Windsor Park Drive, Carol Stream, IL 60188
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019