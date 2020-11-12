Woody Wolfe died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Woody is survived by his wonderful wife of 58 years, Carol. He is also survived by his daughter Joanne, her husband Bill Kellner, his son and namesake Warren, and his son's wife Karen. Family meant everything to Woody and perhaps his starring role in life was as warm and playful Grandpa to Peter and Claire Kellner (Charlotte, VT) and Abbie and Chris Wolfe (Evanston, IL). Woody was a genuinely gifted and inspiring teacher. He was a member of the Physics Department at Wright Junior College for over four decades and never once had a bad day at work. A devoted Chicago sports fan, he enjoyed nothing more than an afternoon game with his family. He will be deeply missed by those who enjoyed his generosity and sly humor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the City Colleges of Chicago at www.ccc.edu
. A family service will be held on a later date.