Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wayne A. Solomon

Wayne A. Solomon Obituary
Wayne A. Solomon, age 95, US Navy WWII Veteran, of LaGrange. Beloved wife of Marcia E. nee Trenda for a wonderful 52 years. Loving father of Gary Solomon. Dear brother of Denise Cozzi. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Siri and his brother and sisters, Ralph Sullivan, June Hastie, and Beverly Crites. Fond uncle and friend of many. Wayne was a lifetime member of the Professional Golfers Association of America. Visitation 9am until time of Funeral Service 11am Tuesday, March 10th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment to follow at Mt. Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . For Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
