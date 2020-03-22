Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Chapel
Hillside, IL
Wayne Charles Biswurm

Wayne Charles Biswurm Obituary
Wayne C. Biswurm, 77, formerly of Chicago, passed away on February 16, 2020, in Palm Springs, CA. He was the first born and beloved son of the late Helen (nee Bamber) and the late Julius. He is survived by his loving brothers, Robert (Patricia) and Patrick. He was the doting uncle of Julianne (John) Baker, Robert (Liz), the late Carrie, Timothy (Crystal), Sean, Sarah and Shannon Biswurm. Wayne was the oldest of the 17 Bamber cousins, made a difference in the lives of every one of them and will be sorely missed.

After a successful real estate career with Arthur Rubloff and Co., specializing in Carl Sandburg Village, Wayne retired to the warmth of Palm Springs in 2006. He spent his retired years travelling and enjoying the Coachella Valley community.

Family will greet friends on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Chapel, Hillside, for a prayer service and celebration of life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
