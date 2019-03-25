|
Wayne Donald Rugen age 86 of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Ellison) Rugen for 63 years. Loving father of Pamela (Albert) Zayia and the late Debbie Rugen. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Jacob) Chadderdon, AJ (Danielle) Zayia. Wayne owned HP Rugen & Company and they were known for creating the Hackney Burger. Visitation Saturday, March 30th at 9 am until the Life Celebration Service at 11:00 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Interment Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Research at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019