Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Rugen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Donald Rugen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Donald Rugen Obituary
Wayne Donald Rugen age 86 of Arlington Heights. Beloved husband of Norma (nee Ellison) Rugen for 63 years. Loving father of Pamela (Albert) Zayia and the late Debbie Rugen. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer (Jacob) Chadderdon, AJ (Danielle) Zayia. Wayne owned HP Rugen & Company and they were known for creating the Hackney Burger. Visitation Saturday, March 30th at 9 am until the Life Celebration Service at 11:00 am at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road) Interment Randhill Park Cemetery, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Research at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now