Wayne E. Delahanty, 73, passed October 9th, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born March 4th, 1947 in Chicago to Jack and LaVon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Bonnie (Burns) sons Sean (Kristen) Brian, Kyle (Holly), grandchildren Dharma, Devin, Norah, Nathan. Brothers Larry (Jean), Chris, Mike (Elizabeth), Dan (Eileen) & many nieces, nephews ,cousins and friends. Wayne was a graduate of ST. Ignatius, St. George H.S. and N.E. IL Univ. After high school he enlisted in the USMC attaining the rank of Sgt . Wayne was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was wounded in action. He thought he might make the military his career but when his father passed suddenly he returned home to help his mother and 4 younger brothers. Wayne's mother soon passed and he and his new wife in addition to starting their own family took care of his brothers and helped them through their loss and lives . Wayne served 38 years with the Chicago Police in numerous assignments detective among them and retired as a Sgt. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. and served as a counselor for many years within CPD and elsewhere helping countless men and women as they in turn helped him. He was an active member of Queen of All Saints parish and volunteer for many years. Wayne was very proud of his sons and the men they have become and their ability (and Bonnie's) to survive trips in the pop up trailer. He doted on his grandchildren, liked to travel and finding new ice cream parlors. He was the link that held his family together, keeping in touch with relatives near and far. Even as a young man he put his family's needs ahead of his own. A great and humble man who did for others during his time among us. We will never forget. Due to COVID restrictions services are restricted to immediate family. Memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Wayne's name to the Midwestern Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 433 S. Carlton Avenue, Wheaton, IL 60187.