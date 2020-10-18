1/
WAYNE E. RENDAK
WAYNE E. RENDAK, loving son of late Emily B. (nee Mroczek) & late Edward J. Rendak; dearest brother of Renee (Dr. Roland) Barnes; dear uncle of Dr. Sean (Nadine) Barnes of Tulsa, OK, Ryan & Aaron Barnes; fond great uncle of Sofie, Aiden & Christian Barnes; fond nephew & cousin to many. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Ave., corner of Keeler, from 8:30 a.m. until time of closing prayers 10:15 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Richard Church. Mass 11 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Donations to Journey Care Hospice appreciated. Registration for the Mass is required. Please visit funeral home's website to do so. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
08:30 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Richard Church
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Zarzycki Family
