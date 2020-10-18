WAYNE E. RENDAK, loving son of late Emily B. (nee Mroczek) & late Edward J. Rendak; dearest brother of Renee (Dr. Roland) Barnes; dear uncle of Dr. Sean (Nadine) Barnes of Tulsa, OK, Ryan & Aaron Barnes; fond great uncle of Sofie, Aiden & Christian Barnes; fond nephew & cousin to many. Visitation Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Ave., corner of Keeler, from 8:30 a.m. until time of closing prayers 10:15 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Richard Church. Mass 11 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Donations to Journey Care Hospice appreciated. Registration for the Mass is required. Please visit funeral home's website to do so. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
