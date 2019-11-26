Home

Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Wayne E. Sobczak Obituary
Wayne E. Sobczak. Age 69 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Lynn, nee Gartner. Loving father of Scott (Renata), Neil (Christine) and Drew. Fond grandfather of Oakley, Ellie and Graham. Dear brother-in-law of Helen (Gary) Martin and Michael (Ceil) Tristano. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, November 27, 12:00 p.m. until time of service, 1:00 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A brunch will follow at 2 p.m. An evening visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. At Wayne's request, please dress casual (no suits or ties), and we will honor that. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Rainbow Hospice Ark, 7435 W. Talcott Ave., Chicago, IL 60631.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
