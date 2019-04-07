Home

Wayne Harvey "Gumby" Behrens

Wayne Harvey "Gumby" Behrens Obituary
Wayne H. Behrens, a long time resident of Bellwood IL died on March 14 after struggling with COPD. Born in Maywood on Sep. 25 1939, Wayne married Judith Kohlstedt in March of 1962 and raised 4 children: Deborah (Greg) Kurcab, James (Jane), Pamela (Joe) Madrid, Jeffrey (Laura), and was proud Grandfather to Jesica, Alison, Joseph, Jaclyn, Nikki, Michael, Nikolas, Madelyn, Tyler, Hollie and Peyton. He retired from International Harvester at age 58 after a 40-year career. Wayne enjoyed golfing, bowling, and family beanbag tournaments. A memorial service will be held on April 13, 9:15 at St. Alexanders Church in Villa Park followed by mass and burial at Mt.Emblem Cemetery .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
