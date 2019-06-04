|
|
Wayne Herbert Glanton, 54, passed away on October 5, 2018, in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Floyd Glanton, Sr. and Eunamae Pullie Glanton. He is survived by his partner Karen McNamara; four siblings, Joan Howard (Everett), Beverly Henderson (Theodore), John Glanton, Jr. (Julie), and Callie Steele (George); and 11 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, 4:00 to 10:00 p.m., at Keller Golf Course Club House, 2166 Maplewood Drive, Maplewood, Minnesota.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 4 to June 6, 2019