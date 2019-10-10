|
|
Wayne J. Groom, 85 years, at rest September 4, 2019. U S Army veteran and graduate of Iowa State and Northwestern Universities. Dear brother of Dennis (Mary Ann), Marianne (Dennis) Gelarden and Karen Groom. Dedicated uncle of many. Memorial visitation is Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at St. Leonard Church, 33rd & Clarence Ave., Berwyn from 9:30 am until time of mass at 11:00 am. Private burial at a later date. He loved skiing, traveling, being with family and having lunch with his old friends. Donations to the . Info at 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019