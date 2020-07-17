1/1
Wayne Jeffrey Topel
Wayne Jeffrey Topel, 61, beloved husband of Robyn nee Alpert for nearly 23 years; loving father of Josh (Jessica), Abby (Fiance Alex Dornan), Ivey and Griffin Topel; cherished grandfather of Blake; dear brother of Karen (Howard) Levy and Ellyn (Alan) Leib; devoted son of the late Ivan and Roberta Topel; also survived by his loving aunt and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and countless friends. Private services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
July 16, 2020
Wayne. You were one of the best human beings I ever had the pleasure of knowing. You taught me so much over the years, and you will always be in my heart. You will be missed dearly by everyone who knew you. We will see you on the other side!
David Cartwright
Coworker
