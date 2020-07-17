Wayne Jeffrey Topel, 61, beloved husband of Robyn nee Alpert for nearly 23 years; loving father of Josh (Jessica), Abby (Fiance Alex Dornan), Ivey and Griffin Topel; cherished grandfather of Blake; dear brother of Karen (Howard) Levy and Ellyn (Alan) Leib; devoted son of the late Ivan and Roberta Topel; also survived by his loving aunt and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and countless friends. Private services have been held. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
.