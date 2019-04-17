|
|
Wayne Michael Kusinski passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 75. Loving husband of Georgianna (nee-Kull) Kusinski; loving father of Kimberly Cary (Andrew) and Kevin Kusinski (Joey); dear grandfather of Zachary and Samantha Cary; dear brother of Robert Kusinski (Maryann), Mildred "Shannon" Ostrenga and late husband Joseph, Raymond Kusinski, the late Particia Szott and late husband Edward, the late Edward Kusinski; brother in law of Rosemary Kusinski.All services for Mr. Kusinski will be private.Memorial donations are preferred to Evelyn's House or the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019