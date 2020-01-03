|
|
Wayne L. Dressler, age 80, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Betty A., nee Johnson; loving father of Linda (Steven) Greenspan, Wayne A. (Linda) and Bill (Joy) Dressler, and Pamela (Frank) Rolla; dear grandfather of Rachel, David, Kyle, Connor, Jeffrey, Joshua, Zachary, Andrew, Aaron, Nicole, Kenneth, and Nathan; cherished great-grandfather of Evangeline. Visitation, Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Memory Sharing at 1:30 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020