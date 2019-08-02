|
|
80, devoted son of the late Cecil O. and Cecil M. Forrester, survived by beloved sister Virginia Ferguson of Audubon, PA, predeceased in death by sisters and brothers Cleoria Pitts, Cecil O. Forrester Jr, Dorothy Mahan, Thomas Forrester and Clifford Forrester; proud and cherished uncle of 15 nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews, also survived by long time cherished and devoted friends Ray Kancius and Sandy Kupczyk, Poppy to McGregor. Wayne was a retired, dedicated Microbiologist with the Chicago Department of Health, Division of Laboratories for 38 years. --Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., with a service at 5:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rainbow Hospice Ark. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019