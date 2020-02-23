Home

Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
33 S. Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL
View Map

Wayne L. "Butch" Schroeder

Wayne L. "Butch" Schroeder Obituary
Wayne passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Angela (nee Farruggia) Schroeder; loving father of Maria Smith and Brian (Erica) Schroeder; devoted grandfather of Alexis (Christopher) Shubra, Amanda (Bryan) Bailey, Gabriella Schroeder and Zoey Schroeder; cherished great-grandfather of Norah Bailey and Parker Bailey; supportive brother-in-law of Eleanor Javor and Sam (Evelyn) Farruggia; fond uncle of Michael (Cary Fisher) Javor and the late Jimmy Javor. Wayne was a proud supporter of his alma mater, the University of Illinois and numerous children's charities. He had a long and successful career at Aon Corporation for over 40 years and was the CFO of AON's offices in Central and South America. Wayne was an avid golfer and skeet shooter and long time member of Medinah Country Club. Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047. The funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 28th at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich, Illinois 60047. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to be made to or . For information, call the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, at 847-540-8871, or visit www.ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
