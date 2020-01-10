Home

Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
Wayne Leengran
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
5:00 PM
Steuerle Funeral Home
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
Wayne Leengran age 88, a U.S. Army veteran and resident of Elmhurst, formerly of Northbrook, IL. Beloved husband of the late Diana nee Brouse. Loving father of Karen (Timothy) Heslop and the late Glenn Leengran and Neil Leengran. Dearest grandfather of Lauren Heslop. Fond uncle of Lori Colley and Holly Williams.

Memorial visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service 5:00 p.m. at Steuerle Funeral Home, 350 S. Ardmore Avenue, Villa Park, IL. Interment private. Wayne was a graduate of the University of Michigan where he was a member of the swim team. Wayne continued to swim and compete for the rest of his life. He was an avid reader and had a great sense of humor. In lieu of flowers memorials to: University of Michigan, please note Matt Mann Scholarship in memory of Wayne Leengran. Checks can be sent to: University of Michigan Attn: Athletic Development office 1000 S. State Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 For additional information 630-832-4161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
