Wayne Lester Ellison, 86 of Oswego, IL. passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (Heinking) Ellison (deceased), loving father of David Ellison, Linette Ellison (deceased), Patricia (Ellison) Charapata, Victoria (Ellison) Simmons; cherished grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Melissa, Mark, Amanda, Susan (Nicholas), Benjamin (Ruth), Joseph and great grandfather of Amori. Born and raised in Berwyn, IL. Wayne graduated from Proviso High School in 1951. He proudly served with distinction in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. He was assigned duty aboard USS LAWS (DD-558) and was stationed at the Naval Communications Station, Guam, serving as a Petty Officer Second Class. He was a small business owner. He cherished time spent with his family, greatly enjoyed traveling and ocean cruises, was a loyal White Sox and Bears fan and an avid dog lover. His laughter and smile were contagious to all those that were blessed to know him. Respecting Wayne's wishes, no funeral services will be held. Memorial donations in Wayne's memory can be made to the https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020