Wayne M. O'Connor, age 83, passed away at AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale on March 6, 2020. U.S. Air Force Veteran. He had been in Pipefitters Local 597 for 50 years and served as a Field Superintendent for Ideal Heating Co. located in Brookfield, IL (formerly of Chicago, IL). He was born November 9, 1936, in Chicago, IL attended St. Columbanus Catholic grade school and Chicago Vocational High School. He also volunteered his time to many local causes including Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade, The League of Women's Voters and the Olympia Fields Park District. Mr. O'Connor served as a commissioner of the Olympia Fields, IL Park District Board and as a Director of the Harbor Landing Condominium Association in New Buffalo, MI. He dedicated his life to being a loyal, trusted and committed servant and loved his relationships with key life mentors and colleagues, including Cook County Commissioners, the late Dan, and Ruby Ryan, the late Judge Dwight McKay and the late Ed W. Usher, former President of Ideal Heating. He was born and raised in the Greater Grand Crossing on Chicago's South Side and never forgot where he came from. Wayne also enjoyed his family and friends at gatherings, boating and sharing rich perspective based discussions. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Pletcher). Father of John (Kari) O'Connor, and Elizabeth. Grandfather of Gianna, Maire, Rian, Christopher, Shae, Elisabeth, Meara Rose, Ava, and Kevin O'Connor. Loving son of the late Virginia, nee Carls and John "Jack" O'Connor. Brother of the late Roger, late Gregory, and Dennis O'Connor. A dear companion and trusted friend of many. Resting at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 5005 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL. A funeral mass will be Friday, March 13th, 2020 at 11 am. Interment private. As an expression of sympathy and to memorialize Wayne, donations may be St. Columbanus Parish Donation Program, To Teach Who Christ Is (St. Columbanus) http://www.stcolumbanus.org Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale, 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020