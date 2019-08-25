|
|
Wayne Metallo, age 68, formerly of Glendale Heights, Illinois, died August 20, 2019.
Wayne is survived by an aunt, uncle, many cousins and friends in Quincy and Chicago. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Jane and his grandparents. Interment in Our Lady Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Hillside, IL on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The Duker & Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019