|
|
Wayne R. Anderson, 76. Beloved husband for 50 wonderful years of Irene, nee Linas; devoted father of Stephanie (Mike) Waltrip and Erik (Jacyln) Anderson; treasured and proud grandfather of Jake, Garrett, Piper, Olivia, and Alexandra. Wayne loved jazz music and fishing. He was a valued employee for many years at Draper & Kramer, Inc. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Visitation Monday, April 22, 1:30 PM, until time of memorial service at 2:30 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Reception to follow at the funeral home. Interment private. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019