Wayne R. Erickson Obituary
Wayne R Erickson of Elmhurst passed away on January 21, 2019. He was 94 years young. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Weitz); loving father of Michael, James, Steven (Susan), Robert, and William; cherished grandfather of Jeffrey (Abigail), Jennifer (Brian) Herald, Jillian, Jordyn, David, Kelly, Robert and Elyse; great-grandfather of Lillian, Anne and Jude.Wayne, "the Legend" spent most of his childhood in Joliet, Illinois. His family moved to Morris during his junior year in high school where he met and married Mary Lou, his wife for sixty years. In 1951, the pair moved to Elmhurst where Wayne practiced Dentistry for forty years and they raised their five sons. He will be remembered for his fierce competitive nature and his service to our country as a P51 fighter pilot is WWII. He will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood, IL on March 22nd at 2:15PM. Memorial service to be held at St. Peters UCC in Elmhurst, IL on Saturday March 23rd at 10AM with visitation starting at 9am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research Center 1-800-229-2872 of .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
