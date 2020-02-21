Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Wayne Schwartz


1951 - 2020
Wayne Schwartz Obituary
Wayne Allen Schwartz, 68, of Bartlett IL, passed away on Thursday February 13th, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Wayne was born on Sunday June 24th, 1951 to George & Marie Schwartz in Chicago, IL. In 1975, he met Cynthia, and they wed in 1981, going on to have three children. Wayne was predeceased by his parents and his brother Daniel. He is survived by Cynthia (Loftus) Schwartz, his sister, Denise (Gary), his brother Jeffery (Harriet); his three children, Dina (Jeremy) Janssenns-Lillian & Grace Barnum; Kathryn (Shawn) Keenon-Blaize & Faye; Michael Schwartz. A memorial service will held at: Countryside Funeral Home 950 South Bartlett Rd. Bartlett, IL 60103 Sunday February 23rd, 2020. We welcome you to join us 12pm to 6pm, service by Pastor Frederich will begin at 3pm followed by any stories you would like to share. The Bartlett funeral home is on the southwest corner of Stearns Road and South Bartlett Road, one-mile East of Route 59. The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Countryside Funeral Home. Celebration of Life to be held in Wisconsin, Rock River Leisure Estates Saturday July 11th, 2020
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020
