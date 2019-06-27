Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Wayne Selz Obituary
Wayne Selz, 77. Beloved husband of Cathy, nee Ganesh; devoted father of Marc (Claudia) Selz, Allison (James) Griffin, Michael Selz, and Gary (Michelle) Selz; treasured grandfather of Madelyn, Natalie and Isobel Selz; dear brother of Renee (Eugene) Werner; loving uncle of many. Wayne was the owner of General Embroidery Co. for over 30 years. He taught at Roosevelt University and Central YMCA. He collected unused prescription medication for disadvantaged communities in the US and abroad. Wayne will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral service Friday, June 28, 1 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UNICEF, www.unicef.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019
