Wayne Stuetzer, age 82, of Westmont (formerly Hinsdale) passed away October 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara, and his son, Douglas. Wayne had a lengthy career as a visual designer and business owner and co-founded the Chicago Design Archive. A passionate photographer, Wayne also enjoyed art, history, music and traveling. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Design Archive. A private service will be scheduled at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store