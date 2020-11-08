1/
Wayne Stuetzer
Wayne Stuetzer, age 82, of Westmont (formerly Hinsdale) passed away October 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Barbara, and his son, Douglas. Wayne had a lengthy career as a visual designer and business owner and co-founded the Chicago Design Archive. A passionate photographer, Wayne also enjoyed art, history, music and traveling. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chicago Design Archive. A private service will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
