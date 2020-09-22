Wayne Suddarth, age 84, U.S. Air Force Vet, of Lombard, passed away September 18, 2020. Wayne was the beloved husband of 59 years of Ellen nee Murray; loving father of David Wayne (Kurt) Suddarth, Trevor Andrew Suddarth, Brendan Michael Suddarth, Kathryn (Bruce) Bilgreen, and Matthew T. Suddarth; fond grandfather of 6: Ryan, Ben, Hannah, Aaron, Sam and Emma; dear brother of LaDora DeLancy and the late Bernice, the late Betty, the late Mary and the late Louise. Many other relatives. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24th from 3 – 9 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St, Lombard. Funeral Service will be Friday September 25th at 10:30 AM at Brust Funeral Home. Interment local. In lieu of flowers, memorials to American Heart Association
or Alzheimer's Association
are appreciated. Info www.brustfuneralhome.com
or 888-629-0094.