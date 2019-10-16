|
Wayne T. Regan; beloved husband of Jeannyne for 54 years; loving father of Tracy Prieto; dear grandfather of Ryan & Regan; brother of the late James, Edward, John & Daniel Regan; uncle of many. Visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 11:00 a.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester to Divine Infant Church, Westchester, Mass 11:30 a.m. Entombment Christ the King Mausoleum, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to JourneyCare Hospice or . Funeral info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019