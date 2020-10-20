Age 88, of New Lenox, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at The Cottages in New Lenox. Wayne is survived by his loving family, wife, Sandra Burton (McNair), children, Ronald Burton, Allen (JoAnna) Burton, sister, Elaine Stephen, grandchildren, Trevor (Ying) Burton, Conor Burton, Wade Burton, Sam Burton and Jack Burton. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Victor & Alice Burton (Taylor). Wayne was a United States Army Veteran, retired realtor and avid golfer. All services at this time will be private and interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com
or 815-485-3700.