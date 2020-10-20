1/
Wayne V. Burton
Age 88, of New Lenox, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at The Cottages in New Lenox. Wayne is survived by his loving family, wife, Sandra Burton (McNair), children, Ronald Burton, Allen (JoAnna) Burton, sister, Elaine Stephen, grandchildren, Trevor (Ying) Burton, Conor Burton, Wade Burton, Sam Burton and Jack Burton. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Victor & Alice Burton (Taylor). Wayne was a United States Army Veteran, retired realtor and avid golfer. All services at this time will be private and interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
