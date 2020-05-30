WAYNE WALTER FILAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WAYNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is grate sadness to announce passing of Wayne W Filar, 66, of Niles IL on May 17th 2020 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge IL from complication of Covid-19. He was born in Chicago to Walter and Jane(Jagiello) Filar. Graduated Lane Tech High School 1972. Wayne could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He loved life, traveling, jokes and cars, especially car shows. Married to Ewa Chmielewski in 2014. Wayne was a devoted son to his late parents. He was very loved by his family and friends.

He is survived by wife Ewa Chmielewski, his step children: Anna, Adam, Bogdan& his wife Magdalena and their two sons Nicolas and Alexander, mother in law: Helena Sleszynska. Wayne will be forever remembered by his family, cousins and numerous of friends. The pandemic took someone dearly loved way too early, he will be greatly missed,

Laid to rest at Mary Hill Cemetery, Niles IL: section14, block 2, lot 49, grave 9.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 29, 2020
Wayne was taken from all of his friends much too soon! Wayne was a devoted son to his parents, and a dear friend to all of us who were lucky to know him. His kindness, generosity, helpfulness & fun-loving spirit will be missed! All of the prayers & well wishes, from his many friends, couldn't protect & save him from Covid. Our memories of Wayne will always be with us, and we know he is looking down at us with a smile & a joke to tell. RIP, Wayne!
Christine Kruczek
Friend
May 29, 2020
Wayne was a wonderful person. Friendly, happy go lucky. He was the best landlord I have ever had. I will miss him greatly!!
Sandy B
Friend
May 28, 2020
Wayne was a dear friend of my sister Suzanne. I am her younger bother. Wayne and Suzanne and their friends were always having fun. I met Wayne while I was in high school back in the 1970s.
He was always wiling to help me or my family. We were cheering for him to pull through the covid -19 fight. Miss you. Hugs.
Thomas J Kruczek
Friend
May 28, 2020
Wayne was a dear friend, we had a life long friendship of many decades. Wayne always had a smile and brought a good laugh wherever he went. He was respected, reliable, kind, ready to help out when you needed him. He was happy and fun to be with wherever we were - John's pizza, Margie's for ice cream, at the farm or sharing an evening out. A light has gone out for all who knew and loved him. You will be sorely missed dear friend. See you on the other side.
Ken & Sue Fantaro
Friend
May 27, 2020
Dear Wayne, We were family, you were my brother and you called me sister and it always made me smile! I will always cherish memories of holidays together and fun times at Cheese Fest and time spent at your farm in Wisconsin. All of us your friends were praying for you this never should have happened, you should still be here with us. Until we are together again rest in peace our dear friend. Love you miss you, Sis (Donna)
Donna
Family
May 27, 2020
What a terrible loss of a wonderful, kind and generous man. When you met him you knew he was one of the good guys. He was not just a people lover but also an animal lover. My little dog and I will miss him very much. He and his family will be in my prayers.
Janice Green
Friend
May 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 27, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
May 26, 2020
Wayne was a great friend to many people from Illinois to Gratiot Wisconsin. He was the one who kept us all together for many many years! If you were his friend then you were his friend forever and he would do anything to help you! We all lost more than just a friend we lost a brother! RIP Wayne I will see you again someday.
Bob
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved