It is grate sadness to announce passing of Wayne W Filar, 66, of Niles IL on May 17th 2020 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge IL from complication of Covid-19. He was born in Chicago to Walter and Jane(Jagiello) Filar. Graduated Lane Tech High School 1972. Wayne could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He loved life, traveling, jokes and cars, especially car shows. Married to Ewa Chmielewski in 2014. Wayne was a devoted son to his late parents. He was very loved by his family and friends.



He is survived by wife Ewa Chmielewski, his step children: Anna, Adam, Bogdan& his wife Magdalena and their two sons Nicolas and Alexander, mother in law: Helena Sleszynska. Wayne will be forever remembered by his family, cousins and numerous of friends. The pandemic took someone dearly loved way too early, he will be greatly missed,



Laid to rest at Mary Hill Cemetery, Niles IL: section14, block 2, lot 49, grave 9.





