Wayne Willson, age 73 of Wadsworth. Beloved husband of Linda nee Tuccy for 29 years. Loving father of Jody Willson and Amy (Brad) Mayer. Adored grandfather of Olivia. Brother in-law of Victor (Cheri) Tuccy Jr. and Donna (Michael) McManus. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Visitation Tuesday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave. (Two Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 9 am at the Church of St. Patrick, 15000 W Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth, followed by a 10 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The at https://www.cancer.org/ are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019