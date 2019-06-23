Home

Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
the Church of St. Patrick
15000 W Wadsworth Rd.
Wadsworth, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Patrick
15000 W Wadsworth Rd
Wadsworth, IL
Wayne Willson, age 73 of Wadsworth. Beloved husband of Linda nee Tuccy for 29 years. Loving father of Jody Willson and Amy (Brad) Mayer. Adored grandfather of Olivia. Brother in-law of Victor (Cheri) Tuccy Jr. and Donna (Michael) McManus. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Visitation Tuesday from 3-8 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave. (Two Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 9 am at the Church of St. Patrick, 15000 W Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth, followed by a 10 am Life Celebration Mass. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The at https://www.cancer.org/ are appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
