Wen L. Fang, age 79. Beloved husband of the late Ming C. (nee Chen). Loving father of Sue (Aron) Feinberg and Vincent (Christine) Fang. Devoted and adored Ahkong of Maxwell, Noah, and Eli Feinberg, & Matthew and Anna Fang. Dear brother of Wu-Chung Fang, TaiShan Fang, Glenn Kao, Tony Fang, and the late Jessie Fang. Dear uncle of many. Companion of Osvaldo Paese. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-9 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, 530 E. Oakton in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church appreciated. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019