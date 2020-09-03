Wendell Grant Venerable, age 88, of Oak Park, Illinois passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley; loving father of Wendell M. Venerable and Angela E. (John E.) Venerable-Joyner; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Natasha, Navana, Wendell Jake, Wendell Cody, Carin, John E. and great grandfather of Ray; dear brother of Freeman (Verda) Venerable; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear friend and member of "THE GROUP".
A visitation for Wendell will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 West Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL 60130. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Woodlawn Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. Following the visitation will be a funeral mass 11:30 AM at St. Giles Church, 1045 Columbian Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302.
Interment will be at a later date in Brentwood, MD.
Mr. Venerable was Ret. Director of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation at St. Mary Nazareth Hospital and a 2nd Lt of the U.S. Army veteran.
