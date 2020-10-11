Reverend Wendy DeFoe Lane of Lake Forest, IL passed away peacefully on March 9th. Born in 1941 in Norwalk CT, she is survived by her husband Charles A. Lane, Jr., daughters Lucy C. Lane and Hilary D. Lane, and grandsons Jack and Cal Wonham, sister Page DeFoe and brother Daniel DeFoe.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Warner Frederick DeFoe and Patricia Wineberg DeFoe, and her beloved sister Lucy DeFoe Roberts and especially Margaretta C. Lane who proudly considered Wendy her "daughter".
Wendy graduated from Ashley Hall School in Charleston, SC, Barat College and Seabury-Western Theological Seminary where she received her master's degree in Divinity.
Wendy always cared more about others then she did of herself resulting in a mid-life epiphany to become ordained as an Episcopal priest. While in the seminary, she worked as a chaplain at Evanston Hospital and interned at St. Andrew's Pentecost Church. She was ordained at St. Simons Episcopal Church in Arlington Heights where she was beloved by the parish. Those years were some of the happiest of her life.
In 2004, she was called to her dream job at her home parish Church of the Holy Spirit in Lake Forest, IL as associate rector. With consummate grace and understanding the needs of others she was pastoral advisor, teacher, and friend to all. She was always available and pleased to be asked by so many to preside at weddings and memorial services both home and away.
Upon retiring, she enjoyed travel with her husband, Chuck. Many trips to Paris and Rome and also Russia, Greece, Turkey, Egypt and of course, the Holy Land.
All this accomplished despite 45 years of dealing bravely with the symptoms and vagaries of multiple sclerosis.
After all her achievements, her legacy could best be as a role model for young women to live the life of their dreams and "it is never too late" (she was a lifelong supporter of the Sisterhood).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Mother's Trust Foundation of Lake Forest &/or North Chicago Community Partners. Wendy always thought it so important to support local organizations.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Lake Forest on Wednesday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. The Church of the Holy Spirit remains under the guidance of the Diocese and will observe every recommended protocol for the safety of all, including social distancing and asking those who attend to wear a face mask. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, please visit www.chslf.org
.
For those who wish to watch the service remotely, please visit www.chslf.org
for the livestream link just before the start of the service October 21 at 10:00 a.m.