Wendy Ruth Gerick
1928 - 2020
Wendy Ruth Neuberger Gerick, age 92, passed away peacefully in Chicago on October 14, 2020. She was born in Oakland, CA in 1928 to Lester and Madeleine Neuberger.

Raised in New York City, she attended Olivet and Macalester Colleges where she studied dance as part of a Liberal Arts education. After college she danced with the Martha Graham Dance Company and toured with a theater group as well as travelling Europe extensively as a single woman. Arriving in Chicago, she met her future husband, Irving Gerick.

Wendy had a successful catering business and cooking school and later she became a realtor. She always engaged in creative pursuits, painting as a young woman and then returning to the easel in her retirement. She was fortunate to have travelled the world extensively throughout her entire life. Tennis, Macramé, Gardening, Camping, Community Theatre, PTA President…Wendy did it all! Everything she did was approached with passion and energy.

She was one of the many village mothers that it takes to raise children. The family home was always open to friends, both young and old, and there was always room for anther plate or two at the table. She was generous with her time, volunteering for many causes that were meaningful to her. She loved nothing more than a good party, both as a host and a guest.

Wendy is survived by her three children, Jarede (David) Schmetterrer, Joshua (Keith) Behr, and Matthew (Sandra) Sibley Gerick, grandchildren Aviva, Ariele, A.J., and Piper, and great grandchildren Ezra, Shira, and Ember.

She was proceeded in death by her ex-husband, Irving Gerick, and her sister, Gretel Neuberger.

In lieu of Services a Memorial Gathering will be held in Hyde Park, Chicago, on Saturday June 5, 2021, (Hyde Park Art Fair Weekend) location to be announced.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial Gathering
Hyde Park
