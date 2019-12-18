|
Suddenly age 55, Beloved daughter of the late Robert M. (The late Beatrice) nee: Kupiec. Loving sister of Roberta (Billy) Carden, Maribeth (the late Sandeep) Jeswani, Nancy (Jeff) Funk, the late Dennis (Elizabeth) and the late Mark Bartusiak. Cherished aunt of Rebecca (Michael) Brazel and Marianne (Shawn) Coffey, great aunt of Jonathan, Madalynn, Jacob and Katherine. Wendy was a lifelong member of UCP. She has left behind a legacy of love that will be felt for generations to come, especially among her extended family and friends on Eleanor St., Wendy taught us how to be kind, compassionate, understanding and accepting of others despite our differences, she has left us wonderful memories to cherish. Family and friends will gather Thursday December 19, 2019 from 9:00 am to time of Mass 11:00 am at Notre Dame de Chicago Catholic Church 1334 W. Flournoy St. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago (Julius and Betty Levinson Center) 332 West Harrison St. Oak Park, Illinois 60304-1557 in memory of Wendy are greatly appreciated. Arrangements Entrusted to Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 312 225-8500
