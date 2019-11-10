Home

Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Romeoville, IL
Wenzel S. Bartel

Wenzel S. Bartel Obituary
Wenzel S. Bartel, age 90 of Sycamore, IL., formerly of Plainfield IL. and Oak Park, IL., passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Joan Bartel; loving father of Chris (Cathy) Bartel, Michael (Valerie) Bartel, Loretta (Michael) Ribbing, Mary J. (Lou) Schaefer, Stephen (Cara) Bartel, David Bartel and Terese (Roger) Maillefer; devoted grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 7; fond brother of Maria Wurtz; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday November 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Tuesday November 12, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Mr. Bartel was a WWII Navy Veteran and a proud member of I.U.E.C. Local # 2.

For information 815-886-2323

www.andersonmemorialhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
