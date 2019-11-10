|
Wenzel S. Bartel, age 90 of Sycamore, IL., formerly of Plainfield IL. and Oak Park, IL., passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 65 years to Joan Bartel; loving father of Chris (Cathy) Bartel, Michael (Valerie) Bartel, Loretta (Michael) Ribbing, Mary J. (Lou) Schaefer, Stephen (Cara) Bartel, David Bartel and Terese (Roger) Maillefer; devoted grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 7; fond brother of Maria Wurtz; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday November 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL., funeral service Tuesday November 12, 2019 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Romeoville, IL. for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL. Mr. Bartel was a WWII Navy Veteran and a proud member of I.U.E.C. Local # 2.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019