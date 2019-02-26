Home

Wesley A. Ahlgrim Obituary
Wesley A. Ahlgrim, United States Army Veteran, of Lockport, IL, age 80, passed away February 22, 2019. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Marie (nee Radtke); and two brothers Ronald and Thomas. He is survived by his cherished wife Claudia (nee Shaw); his beloved children, Amy (Greg) Wofford, Brian (Amy), and Kevin (Theresa); loving grandchildren Taylor, Ryan, Allie, Jordan, and Anna; fond brother Larry (Linda); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wes was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and was happy to see them win a World Series! He enjoyed his "meetings" with the Rovers and his card games at the club house. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
