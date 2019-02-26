|
Wesley A. Ahlgrim, United States Army Veteran, of Lockport, IL, age 80, passed away February 22, 2019. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents Leroy and Marie (nee Radtke); and two brothers Ronald and Thomas. He is survived by his cherished wife Claudia (nee Shaw); his beloved children, Amy (Greg) Wofford, Brian (Amy), and Kevin (Theresa); loving grandchildren Taylor, Ryan, Allie, Jordan, and Anna; fond brother Larry (Linda); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wes was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan and was happy to see them win a World Series! He enjoyed his "meetings" with the Rovers and his card games at the club house. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9th Street, Lockport, 60441. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019