Wes, age 89, passed away on August 6 at his home surrounded by all his children. Wes was born in Chicago on May 22, 1931 to Arthur W. Wildman and Louise Rankin Wildman, both of Peru, Indiana. He grew up on the south side of Chicago and attended Calumet High School. After graduation, he began his life-long love affair and affiliation with the University of Chicago. He attended the College at the University of Chicago, graduating in 1951, and the Law School (JD, 1953) as well as receiving a master's degree in Industrial Relations from the University in 1955.



In his legal career, Wes negotiated collective bargaining agreements and arbitrated labor disputes in the public and private sector. His clients included the Chicago Board of Education and the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools. As a management representative, Wes brought a high degree of persuasiveness, humor, and charm to the bargaining table. Some union representatives became close personal friends. He was Of Counsel to the Franczek Law Firm. In 1984 Governor Thompson appointed Wes as one of the three original members of the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.



Wes taught industrial relations at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business (now Booth School of Business) from 1963 to 2001. He continued to teach after retirement as Adjunct Professor of Public Policy until 2014. Wes's students enjoyed his clear articulation of the subject matter and delighted in anecdotes drawn from his experience at the bargaining table.



Wes was married first to Marydeanne Wildman (nee Cunningham), and then to Margaret Wildman (nee Gordon). In 1989, Wes married Andrea Waintroob. He is survived by his wife, Andrea, and his children, Kathleen (Nancy Katz), Christopher (Karen), Jeanne (Chris Felknor), Ellen (Mary English), Richard (partner Sara Truelsen), Anne, and David (partner Laura Candre) and his two grandchildren, Andrew and Jordan Felknor. Wes was predeceased by his parents and his brother Alan. A private family service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Chicago or the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. As an alternative, please attend a White Sox game when able, or patronize Gene and Georgetti's Steakhouse or any classical music organization.





