Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Temple Church
7601 Whitcomb St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Temple Church
7601 Whitcomb St.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Bennett


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wesley Bennett Obituary
Bennett , Wesley Wesley Varnado Bennett, age 68, passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in Waterloo, IA on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Wesley was born December 1, 1950, in Gary, IN. Wesley graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1968 and received his Master's degree from Ball State University in Educational Administration and Supervision. He was a dedicated employee of School City of East Chicago in East Chicago, IN until he retired in 2008. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Wesley was proceeded in death by his parents Ernest and Helen Bennett. He was survived by his loving wife Belinda Bennett; one son Lutellis Tucker; four daughters Angela Ellis, Ayanna (Derrick) Brewer, Sandy Cathy and Sylvia Tolliver; one sister Kia (Roderick) Crockrom; two brothers Ernest (Karen) Bennett II, Michael Bennett; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:00am – 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am. All services at Faith Temple, 7601 Whitcomb Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 14 to June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now