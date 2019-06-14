Bennett , Wesley Wesley Varnado Bennett, age 68, passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in Waterloo, IA on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Wesley was born December 1, 1950, in Gary, IN. Wesley graduated from Roosevelt High School, class of 1968 and received his Master's degree from Ball State University in Educational Administration and Supervision. He was a dedicated employee of School City of East Chicago in East Chicago, IN until he retired in 2008. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Wesley was proceeded in death by his parents Ernest and Helen Bennett. He was survived by his loving wife Belinda Bennett; one son Lutellis Tucker; four daughters Angela Ellis, Ayanna (Derrick) Brewer, Sandy Cathy and Sylvia Tolliver; one sister Kia (Roderick) Crockrom; two brothers Ernest (Karen) Bennett II, Michael Bennett; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 9:00am – 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am. All services at Faith Temple, 7601 Whitcomb Street, Merrillville, IN 46410. Services Entrusted to Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.