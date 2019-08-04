|
|
Wesley John Matthew Pipal, age 91 of Naperville, IL, passed on to his Heavenly Home on July 19, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1927, in Silver Lake, MN. He was the beloved husband of Vuriel "Anton" Pipal. They were married for 66 years. He is survived by his loving children Dwayne (Karen) Pipal and Karen (Bruce) Randolph. He was a loving, supportive grandfather to Jessica Pipal (Brian) Runyon, Danielle Pipal, Meghan Pipal (Andrew) Mulder, Matthew Randolph, Robert Pipal, and Carly Randolph. He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Pipal Borchardt, as well as many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vuriel, his brothers Eldon and Donald Pipal, and sister Beverly Pipal Berg. After graduating from Cokato High School, Wes enlisted in the Army. He served 18 months in Hawaii. Upon his return from service, Wes entered business school and began working as a controller for Canada Dry Corporation. His job moved his family from Minnesota to Pennsylvania to California, and finally back to the Midwest and their final destination, Naperville, Illinois. Wes worked at the Loyola Medical Campus where he was the assistant controller until he retired in 1992. Wes was a devoted family man and an active member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Naperville, where he served as an usher, money counter, and head of the Finance Committee. Wes and Vuriel made many lifelong friends at Our Saviour's. Wes also enjoyed golf and loved spending the Fall pheasant hunting with his son, Dwayne, and his loyal hunting dog. Once retired, he and Vuriel traveled to Scandinavia, Alaska and through the Panama Canal. Together they spent many hours attending countless sporting events, concerts and recitals of their grandchildren. It was rare for Wes to miss an important event in his grandchildren's lives. In 2009 Wes and Vuriel moved to Tabor Hills, a 55 and over community, where they purchased a patio home. Wes became the loving caregiver for his wife as her mobility deteriorated. At Tabor Hills they built friendships and started playing Bingo and cards with their new friends. Wes developed a love for the game of pinochle and played with several groups throughout the week. After Vuriel's death, Wes continued to be his friendly, outgoing self, spending many a day walking up to the nursing home for a quick visit or to serve root beer floats and ice cream to the residents and their families. During his life, Wes became part of the community wherever he lived. His friendly nature, faith and zest for life will be greatly missed by those who loved him. His passing will leave an emptiness in the hearts of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 815 S.Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630)355-2522. Memorial Visitation: Friday, August 9th 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Memorial Visitation: Saturday, August 10th 10:00-11:00 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 815 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment is private. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019