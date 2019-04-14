Jun. 4, 1935 - Mar. 31, 2019Wes, 83, was born in Chicago, Illinois to Warren (Tod) Elmore Snyder and Grace Elizabeth Gray Snyder. He graduated from Senn High School and Northwestern University (NU) and studied interior design at the Art Institute of Chicago. He was a member of the NU Beta Pi Chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and the Fifth U.S. Army. Wes had great baritone to tenor range voice and performed at NU, in the Army, and theaters in New York and Chicago. In Chicago, he worked for furniture and accessory firms V. Mueller and Company and Heywood-Wakefield. In 1968 he founded his design firm, Cristies of Chicago. Wes moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1981 to teach design at the Ringling School of Art and Design. In 1988 he reopened Cristies Design Group.He was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers, National Council for Interior Design Qualification, and Institute of Business Designers. Wes is listed in the Who's Who in Interior Design and Who's Who in the South and Southwest. Wes will be remembered as kind, funny, a good listener, story teller, singer, interior designer, volunteer, loyal alumnus of NU and the Delts, and keeper of family artifacts for the Bierdeman, Tandler, Snyder, and Gray families and his grandparents', John Wesley Gray and Grace Amanda Thomas Gray, antiques from their Spice Valley Ranch in Mitchell, Indiana.Wes is preceded in death by his parents Tod and Grace Snyder, his life partner of 37-years Louis Wahl, and brother-in-law Jerry Beeson. He is survived by his sister, Lila Snyder Beeson of Boise, ID; nieces Judy Beeson of Boise; Sue Huizinga (Jeff) of Anderson, CA; and grandnephew Andrew Gilbert (Brittany Wouden) of Vancouver, WA. The National Cremation Society supervised cremation. His ashes are interred at the Sarasota Military Cemetery. A memorial service was not held.Donations may be made in Wes' memory to the Northwestern University Cherub Scholarship Program for high school students participating in summer programs for theatre at Northwestern University Alumni Relations and Development, 1201 Davis Street, Evanston, IL, 60208. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary