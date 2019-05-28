Home

Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Whitney Erin Gaspar

Whitney Erin Gaspar Obituary
On Thursday, May 23, 2019, Whitney Gaspar, loving mother and wife, passed away at age 42. Whitney was born in Elk Grove Village, IL on February 9, 1977 to Lee Varese and Keith Wojtal and was loved dearly by her chosen father, Ron Schrack and her sister, Nicole Wojtal. In addition to her parents and her sister, Whitney is survived by her beloved husband, Adolfo Gaspar Martinez; her cherished daughter, Shealee Veronica Decker; her fur baby "Rocky"; as well as countless good friends. She was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Judy and Rich Wojtal and grandfather, John Varese; her step-mother, Sheila Siegel; and her cousin, Casey Collins. In honor of the way Whitney embraced everyone for who they are and celebrated diversity and genuineness, the family asks you to come as you are. Wear what you want to wear to honor Whitney's life and the influence she had on all those around her. Please bring stories and pictures of your time with Whitney for her family to view later. Flowers are welcome to be brought or sent in advance. Visitation will be Thursday, May 30, 6:00 until 9:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A celebration of Whitney's life will be Friday, May 31, 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For information call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 28, 2019
