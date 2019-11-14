|
|
Whitney Leigh Cobb, nee Keer, age 36, of Lake Bluff, formerly of Modesto, CA; beloved wife of Jonathan Cobb; loving mother of Cameron; devoted daughter of Richard and Judy Keer; cherished daughter-in-law of Dave and Sue Cobb; dear sister-in-law of the late Jeff Cobb; treasured niece of Karen (Barry) Rosenthal; special cousin of Jason (Julie) Rosenthal and Todd (Stacy) Rosenthal and their children. Memorial Service Friday, 11:45 a.m. at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Avenue, Glencoe, IL. Immediately following the memorial service, the family will be receiving condolences in the Crown Room at Am Shalom until 3:30 p.m. Interment at Randhill Cemetery is private. Whitney was an amazing mother to Cameron and an avid equestrian. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lake Bluff Park District, www.lakebluffparks.org or the Lake Bluff Library, www.lakeblufflibrary.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019