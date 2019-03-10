Wiecher Hendrik van Houten MD, PhD died at home on March 8, 2019 after a fall in October of 2018 from which he never fully recovered. Dr. van Houten was born and raised in The Netherlands, the son of Johannes and Geesje van Houten. His career at the University of Michigan was distinguished by his clinical work, his research and his teaching. He was named the first winner of the psychiatry department's Teacher of the Year award. He was described as a clinical innovator who directed groups and clinics for the mentally ill. He retired in 2005, settling in Chicago and enjoying the opera and the symphony. .Dr. van Houten was a very talented amateur pianist. Through out his life until his fingers no longer responded, the van Houten household was never without the sound of the piano either repetitive scales or a Chopin nocturne. Dr. van Houten is preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his sister. He is survived by his wife Theodora (Galjart) his daughter Leslie Taylor (John) of Madison WI, his son Johannes (Kelly) of Ojai California and 5 grand daughters, Saskia, Annelies, Summer, Scout and Sweden. He leaves behind numerous friends and cousins in the US and in the Netherlands. A cremation service will be held in Chicago on Saturday March 23rd at 1 pm. Details to follow. A memorial service will be held in the Netherlands in the summer. Donations in Dr. van Houten's memory can be sent to the Chamber Music Society of the Carolinas, formally the Swannanoa Chamber Music Festival. (CMScarolina.com) One of the highlights of his summers in North Carolina was attending the music festival and most of all inviting the musicians over to Wolf Laurel for dinner and a hot tub. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary