Wilbur T. Skiba


1938 - 2019
Wilbur T. Skiba Obituary
Wilbur T. Skiba, age 81, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away August 21, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1938 in Chicago. Will is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Marie; his loving children, Renee Keele, Chris Skiba, Michael (Bonnie) Skiba and Kathy (Eric) Podlasek; his cherished grandchildren, Jeff, Tami, Leah, Andre Keele, Michael and Jena Skiba, Brandon, Tyler, Kyle, Alyssa and Lucas Podlasek; his adored great-grandchildren, Jude and Ash; his dear brother, Wayne (Sheri) Skiba; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Will was a proud member of the Bricklayer's Union Local #21 for 40 years. Visitation Monday, August 26, 8:30-10:30 AM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery. For info please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 23, 2019
