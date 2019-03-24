|
Wilbur W. Hish, 89, died Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan; loving dad of Barbara, Richard (Cathy), Robert "Bob" (Jeannie), Michael (Cindy), Christopher (Tania) and Linda (Robert) Karlin; cherished grandpa of Kerry, Kenneth, Michael, Brandon, Kaitlin, Leslie, Jennifer, Jason, Cindy, Nicole, Matthew, Daniel and the late Dennis; proud great grandpa of 9; kind son of the late John "Jack" and Edith Mae (nee Miller) and brother of Pat and the late Wilfred and Zola Mae . Visitation 3:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 S Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Funeral Tuesday 10:00a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019